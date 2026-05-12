Marshall x Hendrix Bluetooth speaker celebrates 60 years since rock icon first plugged in

Quick Summary Marshall has unveiled a new collection to celebrate 60 years since Hendrix first used the brand's amps. That includes a commemorative half stack, and an Acton III speaker.

Few pairings in history are as iconic as Jimi Hendrix and a Marshall stack. 2026 marks 60 years since the rock legend first plugged into the brand's amps, and that occasion is being marked with a small collection of special editions.

For guitarists, there's a lot to love here. The collection centres around the hand-wired 1959 JMH Half Stack, which is finished with a purple splatter pattern on the speaker grill and the plexiglass panel.

There's also a version of the iconic Fuzz Face – a guitar pedal as crucial to the Hendrix sound as that Marshall amp – with the same purple splattered finish. And for those of us who like our music played for us, there's a Marshall Acton III speaker which rounds things out.

Latest Videos From

That's going to be a popular pick. The elegant finish of the front panel is still black enough to fit comfortably with most home décor, but with just a splash of personality to differentiate it. Whether you're a Hendrix superfan, a Marshall superfan, or simply love the colour, that's going to be popular.

(Image credit: Marshall)

There is a touch of added personality, though, with a purple crushed velvet finish on the outer shell. That's certainly a choice, though it's obviously very on brand for this collaboration. It's worth noting that the amp and pedal combination don't have the crushed velvet treatment.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The Acton III will be priced at £259.99 (approx. €300 / US$350 / AU$485) which is broadly in line with the base model. There's no word on whether or not they'll be limited, but it's likely that they'll be a bit harder to come by.

For those who fancy donni