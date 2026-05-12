Marshall x Hendrix Bluetooth speaker celebrates 60 years since rock icon first plugged in

Quick Summary
Marshall has unveiled a new collection to celebrate 60 years since Hendrix first used the brand's amps.
That includes a commemorative half stack, and an Acton III speaker.
Few pairings in history are as iconic as Jimi Hendrix and a Marshall stack. 2026 marks 60 years since the rock legend first plugged into the brand's amps, and that occasion is being marked with a small collection of special editions.
For guitarists, there's a lot to love here. The collection centres around the hand-wired 1959 JMH Half Stack, which is finished with a purple splatter pattern on the speaker grill and the plexiglass panel.
There's also a version of the iconic Fuzz Face – a guitar pedal as crucial to the Hendrix sound as that Marshall amp – with the same purple splattered finish. And for those of us who like our music played for us, there's a Marshall Acton III speaker which rounds things out.
That's going to be a popular pick. The elegant finish of the front panel is still black enough to fit comfortably with most home décor, but with just a splash of personality to differentiate it. Whether you're a Hendrix superfan, a Marshall superfan, or simply love the colour, that's going to be popular.
There is a touch of added personality, though, with a purple crushed velvet finish on the outer shell. That's certainly a choice, though it's obviously very on brand for this collaboration. It's worth noting that the amp and pedal combination don't have the crushed velvet treatment.
The Acton III will be priced at £259.99 (approx. €300 / US$350 / AU$485) which is broadly in line with the base model. There's no word on whether or not they'll be limited, but it's likely that they'll be a bit harder to come by.
For those who fancy donni