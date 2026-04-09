Bose's new speakers sure do look peachy

Quick Summary Bose has today introduced a new colourway for a trio of its speaker options. The 'Sunset Peach' option is now available for the brand's SoundLink Micro, SoundLink Plus and SoundLink Flex products.

129It's felt a little bit like summer's on the way this week in the UK. But in addition to some sparkly sunshine, one of the big audio companies, Bose, has also introduced its own wave of sunshine.

An all-new colourway, named Sunset Peach, has been introduced by the US-based brand – and it's available for a trio of its most portable best Bluetooth speaker options right now.

You'll find the Sunset Peach finish available for the Bose SoundLink Micro, SoundLink Plus and SoundLink Flex products, ranging from ultra-small to medium-size portable Bluetooth offerings.

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We called the SoundLink Plus a "portable speaker with class" in our review, commending its "beefy" sound from a relatively small footprint. Now you can add peachy visual flair to that blissed-out audio.

Like the look of these? Go to Bose's official site now, where you can purchase. Prices start from £119.95 / $129 in the USA.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bose) (Image credit: Bose) (Image credit: Bose)

All three products have the relevant IP-ratings to keep them safe from any dust and water incidents – although Sunset Peach is certainly designed for the summery months, when hopefully the only water will be found poolside.

It's not the first time that Bose has revealed special colourways, with a dedicated page listing all of its specials. From Citrus Yellow to Ice Blue, Twilight Blue to Deep Plum, plus more, there have been plenty.

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Bose is renowned for its product design as much as its research and development, bringing class-leading audio solutions – especially Immersive Audio (its take on real-time spatial audio) and active noise-cancelling (ANC).

While these speakers don't need ANC, of course, Bose's best headphones – the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones being the pinnacle – feature such high-end technology. Shame those aren't available in Sunset Peach too, eh?