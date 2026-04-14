Audio Pro remakes a classic speaker to act as the centrepiece of your home

Quick Summary Audio Pro unveils a limited edition colour for its popular Bluetooth Speaker. The C5 MkII W is now available in yellow.

While most speaker brands opt for muted and easily paired colours for their products, it's not always the most awe-inspiring. After all, the slew of black, grey and white boxes can start to feel a little drab after a while – particularly if your space is defined by colour.

That's exactly who the new Audio Pro C5 MkII W is aimed at. The brand's popular model is now available in a bright yellow finish, which feels like a perfect accompaniment for the fine spring weather.

It's a hue which is difficult to design – not quite as sickly as lemon, but not far removed. In any case, it's certain to be a hit in colourful homes and rooms, like bedrooms and living spaces.

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The model maintains the classic design of the C5 series, which has been one of the most popular pieces in the brand's catalogue. That includes a leather handle on top, and a clean, grill-free front panel.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

A trio of speakers sit on the front, with a deep, beige hue which coordinates neatly with the limited edition hue. That's also matched on the top panel, which is a gold colour, and offers controls for playback, source and Bluetooth options and six presets.

The rear panel features an RCA input connection and a sub output, alongside a single button for connecting and resetting. There's also a port on the rear.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

Users can pair two of the speakers in a left-right setup, allowing for some serious stereo sound. Or, use the multiroom function to share the sound throughout every part of your home.

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Priced at £260 / €300 / US$300 (approx. UA$495), this feels like a neat option for those looking to add a splash of colour into a space. It's delightfully retro, too, and that will certainly appeal to a wide range of users.