DALI Vega is designed to make hi-fi audio simple – and it looks great too

Quick Summary DALI has unveiled a new product, designed to offer hi-fi quality audio without the need for multiple components. The Vega is a stylish all-in-one box which could take the hassle out of high-end audio.

The wonderful world of luxury audio is an amazing place. Vast swathes of manufacturers big and small produce top notch equipment, designed to go together to make the listening experience as impressive as possible.

But there's no denying all of that can be cumbersome. You'll need to pair up speakers, turntables, amplifiers, alongside other peripherals to suit your needs and your environment.

If it all sounds a little too much like a headache, there's good news. Today, Danish audio heavyweight, DALI, has unveiled a new all-in-one system called the Vega.

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That's designed to meet the needs of those who want something which looks good in the home, but also packs in the brand's unmistakable sonic quality. It's also anything but a stab in the dark – DALI conducted five years of research, which pointed to a growing consumer need for a single box system.

Here, you'll find just that, with the unit featuring no less than ten in-house drivers, including 25mm soft dome tweeters and back-to-back bass midrange drivers. That's powered by 400 watts of amplification, delivered across eight 50 watt channels.

(Image credit: DALI)

You'll also find the brand's patent pending Adaptive Stereo Enhancement technology under the hood, which is designed to offer a more expansive sonic experience from a single speaker.

Of course, none of that matters if it only ever sounds good in studio conditions. Fortunately, that's not the case here either, with technology called Adaptive Orientation Adjustment under the hood.

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(Image credit: DALI)

That automatically adjusts the output whether the device is mounted in a portrait or landscape orientation, and can detect whether it's in free space or mounted on a wall. That's achieved through a combination of stereo mapping and real-time spatial accuracy, though there are also user-configurable placement settings.

Finished with a choice of natural or dark oak, and paired with anodised aluminium and earthy, woven fabrics, these units look fantastic. There should be something to complement all but the most modern of spaces here.

Priced at £2,599 / €2,999 / US$4,500 / AU$4,499, this certainly isn't a budget-friendly unit. But when you factor in everything it replaces, this still looks like pretty decent value. Add in the potential time savings involved with not having to set everything up and this might just pay for itself.