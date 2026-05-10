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When I sit down to watch a movie on an empty evening, and I cast my eye over my home entertainment system, there's one addition I've made in 2026 that makes the biggest difference. While I might be a tech reviewer, my home setup isn't wildly ostentatious, either.

My TV is a 55-inch LG C2 OLED, so it's nothing brand-new or flagship-level, and while my Sonos surround sound system is lovely, it's based around a Beam Gen 2 rather than something like the Arc Ultra, so I'd say it's attainable rather than ultra high-end.

Still, I can't pretend to be a true everyman while using the device that has made the biggest difference since I added it at the start of the year – the Panasonic DP-UB820, a 4K Blu-ray player that puts so many others on the market to shame.

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For a good few years before getting my hands on the DP-UB820, I'd been doing what millions of others might when I wanted to watch a Blu-ray or 4K disc: using my PS5. After all, given the cost of a console like the PS5, it's one of the most cost-effective players out if you get a version with a disc drive.

The PS5 had some big downsides for me, though. Firstly, it doesn't support Dolby Vision, which can be a pain given how good compatible discs can look. Secondly, it meant I had to move my console around my flat unhelpfully frequently, which got boring quickly.

Now, with the DP-UB820 on board, I can leave that in the living room where it belongs, and keep my PS5 in my office to make my gaming sessions less disruptive for my partner. That's a win-win, but it doesn't cover the technical side of things.

The DP820 is the player that tops by far the most lists of the best 4K Blu-ray players, including our own, and there's good reason for that. It's the best marriage of value and features, in short, with superb picture and sound quality that doesn't break the bank. In fact, the fact that it's still this widely recommended years after Panasonic released it underlines that quality.

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I've found that it is indeed a better device for 4K viewing compared to the PS5, if only thanks to its far-expanded controls and settings menus, along with its quiet disc drive to make for one less distraction while watching. I can't pretend that everyone needs a DP-UB820 in their setup, but if you're getting more interested in 4K Blu-rays then it's the best recommendation I can give you from my own setup right now.