Amazon's inevitable UK Prime downgrade only extends my love of 4K Blu-ray

In a world with so many streaming services – too many, as I've previously argued; and HBO Max is now on our shores – the recent announcement that Amazon Prime Video will ask its US-based subscribers for more cash to avoid further downgrading of their service quality is yet another blight on the cost of streaming.

I've already reeled over Amazon Prime's increased adverts output for base subscribers, and in addition to higher-end features such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision disappearing in the recent past, this new multi-tier strategy is only bad news for your wallet. And, potentially, the future of all our experiences.

I suspect it's only a matter of time before Amazon Prime Ultra is rolled out internationally, meaning that we'll soon have to make the decision to forego the higher-priced tier in the UK – as I had done with the ads rollout additional monthly fee – and make a choice of whether to keep it at all.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But, in a moment of reflection, I've mused over this whole impending adjustment and come to the conclusion that there's 'a better way'. If anything, all that this downgrading does for me is to reinforce my love of physical media, as I begin to pursue 4K Blu-ray purchases with increasing enthusiasm (I've written about it before, arguing as to why I choose 4K Blu-ray over streaming services).

Since 2026 began, I've been taking the approach of buying 4K Blu-ray discs for the utmost quality. Streaming services have failed to deliver the best bitrates, and I know all too well that this is clearly visible – see my comments on Apple TV's banding issues, especially in dark-lit shows like Silo – to the point that I'll just pay more for the better quality.

Furthermore, purchasing discs means I actually own a copy of said movie or series – with HDR and audio formats fixed and undeniable – which can't be changed, nor can its resolution or bitrate be lowered. Indeed, with such quality at one's fingertips, I'm increasingly of the thinking (per my colleague's recent experiment) that I ought to forego my PlayStation 5 for a dedicated Panasonic Blu-ray player instead.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

There are inevitable issues with my disc-based approach, of course. Most critically, it's that the industry has begun to move away from physical media entirely. I was saddened to learn that Disney was wrapping up 4K Blu-ray production (at least in most regions) a couple of years back and mused that it was a sad loss for us all.

Something in me does wonder whether the industry will reverse some decisions, though. Not the streaming side of things – I suspect that only becomes more divisive and even more expensive over time (update: Netflix just hiked its prices again in the US) – but with physical media. Could we see, like with increased vinyl and CD sales in recent years, a resurgence that'll reinvigorate the industry?

I'm not sure that's a likelihood for 4K Blu-ray at this stage. What I do know is that such discs give undeniably heightened quality and a better experience. So much so that I'm now willing to pay far more for it – often as a replacement for going to a cinema. It gives me more control, too, when streaming services' month-by-month rosters are so unpredictable.

As the streamers get bigger, richer and more critical to movies' and TV shows' productions, however, they carry greater weight. To see future exclusives you'll need to be a subscriber – not someone pining for the non-existent 4K Blu-ray disc or boxset that, in the benefit of a service's very business model, isn't ever likely to come to fruition (that's not always the case, though, per the full season Stranger Things announcement).

(Image credit: Netflix)

So I'll always be a streaming subscriber, as there's simply no way around that. I just wish that such services could be more transparent in their offerings. I've previously wondered, for example, why there's no 'Apple TV Premium' (which I'd actually pay for). Now that Amazon has created Prime Ultra, I totally get it, but I think that it ought to be segregated from its full Prime offering as a standalone streaming service.

The industry is in major change, no doubt. Paramount+ has gone from the 'why would you' to 'how can't you' service in frankly only a matter of months – and with its purchase of Warner Bros. now firmly in future sights, it's only going to get far larger – and the proliferation of other services competing for customers only more fervent.

But let's not lose sight of what this is all about: entertainment. And for that to be delivered properly – in the utmost quality, paying respect to the film-makers, production crews, colourists and FX creators' work – we shouldn't be downgrading at the drop of a hat, because streamers are making that the de-facto choice.

Amazon Prime Ultra certainly can make sense. It's just been introduced poorly as a cut to many customers – and I suspect its future rollout will be similar in the UK and beyond. That's what's ignited the old-school fire in me, because 4K Blu-rays are untouchable right now – and I wish there was just greater studio commitment to their ongoing production.