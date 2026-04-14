I bought Anaconda on 4K Blu-ray and regret nothing

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Much as I love the best streaming services, you just can't beat good old-fashioned physical media – even in this day and age.
In particular, it's 4K Blu-ray that delivers the utmost in quality – both for visuals and audio – in a way that streaming just can't quite match. I've written about it before and why I continue to reach for the disc format.
Even when a movie isn't considered the highest quality out there – Anaconda's 47% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests so – physical media will still squeeze every last drop out of it.Article continues below
The 2025 re-visit of the 1997 original Anaconda movie is a blast that I just couldn't resist buying on disc. Especially as I've just setup one of the best OLED TVs of 2026 for the best home-cinema experience.
While I test out the Samsung S99H's visual flair, I've also hooked up the HW-Q990H surround sound package, with Anaconda's Dolby Atmos coding on the disc making full use of that system's 11.1.4-channel output.
Yes, the streaming product will also offer Atmos, but only if you pay for Netflix's Premium subscription option. While the movie is streaming in the USA – and has been since 25 March – Sony Pictures' regional distribution means it's not on the service in the UK at the time of writing.
Sure, buying 4K Blu-ray discs isn't a cheap hobby. You can expect to pay £24.99 / $44.99 for brand new releases on their day of release. That's pricier than even a month-and-a-bit of Netflix's top-tier package.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
But I still stand by the fact that it's worth it. There's just a heightened clarity to visuals, with Anaconda's night scenes giving particular space and nuance to the dynamic range, no image noise or banding to be seen.
There might not be as much nuance to Anaconda's script, that much is true, but I found the movie's nostalgic nod to the 1997 cult classic great fun – and there's a bunch of laughs, too, with Jack Black and Paul Rudd playing off one another perfectly.
Others agree, too, with a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score from audience, proving that there's room for movies like this in people's collections. Especially if you just want to let your hair down and watch a silly flick over a weekend.
I'm eyeing up which 4K Blu-ray to add to my collection for the next monthly home-movie night. I suspect that Jason Statham's upcoming Shelter is a front-runner – even if, unlike Anaconda, it'll be unintentionally comedic.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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