New Marshall party speaker is perfect for taking the tunes anywhere

Quick Summary Marshall just unveiled a smaller version of its popular party speaker. The Bromley 450 offers true stereophonic sound, and a lot more to love besides.

Whether your parties tend to be planned or much more impromptu, you're going to need a decent speaker. There's nothing worse than having a room full of people ready to dance the night away, only for the mood to be shattered because your Echo Dot can't get loud enough.

That's where party speakers come into their own, and Marshall has just released a doozy. Designed as a smaller brother the the brand's Bromley 750 speaker, the new Marshall Bromley 450 is more compact, but retains the signature power you know and love from the brand.

In fact, the design of the model utilised as much as possible from the design of the Bromley 750, in a bid to keep the two fairly well linked. You'll get true stereophonic sound, for example, courtesy of four-inch, full-range drivers on all four sides, and eight-inch passive radiators front and back.

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The stereophonic design keeps stereo channels separated, ensuring the even distribution of sound wherever you stand in relation to the speaker, with no acoustic sweet spots. That's a big part of the charm here – there's no pressure to analyse the acoustic properties of a space, just pop it down and get the party started.

The battery is also the same as the one found in the larger model, and can be charged within the unit, or separately. It can even be used as a power bank when not used in the speaker, while the unit itself can be powered from the mains, if applicable. There's around 40 hours of battery life on offer, too.

(Image credit: Marshall)

There's a suite of I/O options available, to help make it as easy as possible to use. That includes a pair of combo jacks for mic and instrument use, an RCA, USB-C and Aux in and out.

On the control panel, you'll find a redesigned power switch which is red, not the brass of previous designs. There's then a source picker, the media control buttons, the customisable M button, volume, bass, treble, volume and effect controls for the inputs, and a light show preset selector.

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The latter controls the built-in 6x7 grid of lights, which offer a trio of different lighting arrays, to match the vibe of any gathering.

Priced at £549 / €649 / US$799 (approx. AU$1,030) this is going to be an attractive prospect for anyone who like to party.