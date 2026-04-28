Pro-Ject launches two gadgets to simplify your sound system

Quick Summary British audio brand, Pro-Ject, has unveiled two new utility devices designed to solve some common hi-fi problems. Both enable users to retrofit systems with modern capabilities.

British audio brand, Pro-Ject, has just unveiled a pair of devices designed to simplify your hi-fi rig. The two devices ensure you can stream audio easily and make it simpler than ever to put together a wireless speaker setup.

Up first is the Stream Box E. That's described as a compact, all-in-one streaming component, which is designed to allow users to stream audio through a wide array of audio systems.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

It works as both a network streamer and a digital preamp, with volume controls and inputs for any external sources. That allows users to engage it as either the central control point for their system, or simply as an add-on for their current system.

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There's even an analogue input, to allow for connection to a turntable. It's powered by Wiim OS, and combines with the Pro-Ject Home app for control and setup.

The brand has also unveiled the Wireless Box E. That's designed with a similar purpose of problem solving, but this time for connecting up all of the bits of your home entertainment system.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The box allows you to wirelessly connect speakers, saving you the hassle of long, unsightly cable runs. The box is designed to integrate with the design of Pro-Ject speakers, connecting directly into the terminals at the back.

That may also make it compatible with the rear terminals of other brands, though for any which don't quite fit, there's an options extension cable. That's relatively short – 0.3m long – but does slightly dismantle the wireless design.

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For me, that's the best of the two. I've had to settle with my own speaker setup, where they're a little closer together than I'd like them to be in order to not have massive cable runs around the room. This would solve that quite neatly indeed.

Priced at £159 / €179 (approx. US$215 / AU$300) for the Stream Box E and £199 / €229 (approx. US$270 / AU$375) for the Wireless Box E, these both seem like reasonably priced pieces of utility kit.