Pro-Ject’s colourful new Hi-Fi combos are bright, fun and also pack a punch
Two Hi-Fi bundles in seven different finishes bring you colourful turntables and speakers to match
Quick Summary
Pro-Ject has unveiled two colourful Hi-Fi bundles, comprising turntable, amp and speakers.
The Colourful Audio System 2 is £1,799 and the System E is £1,099.
Pro-Ject has launched a second generation of its multi-hued home Hi-Fi combo.
The Pro-Ject Colourful Audio System 2 is available in seven colours, some of them very striking, and gives you a quality turntable, speakers and a micro amplifier too.
There are six satin finishes here – Black, Fir Green, Golden Yellow, Steel Blue, White, and Wine Red – and a Walnut wood veneer.
The deck is the popular Pro-Ject Debut EVO 2, which is one of the best turntables in its price bracket. It's designed to be beginner-friendly without sacrificing performance, with an Ortofon moving magnet cartridge and a new low-friction precision tonearm bearing.
There's also a non-magnetic platter and a new chassis with virtually no hollow space inside.
What's in the Pro-Ject Colourful Audio System 2 bundle?
The second key component is the MaiA S3 micro-amplifier. Unlike the player this only comes in one colour, black, but its tiny footprint means it's not going to dominate your space.
It may be small but has eight inputs for analogue and digital audio sources, including a phono stage that's pretty much future-proof thanks to its support for MM, MI and high output MC cartridges. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD for high quality streaming from your compatible phone.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Last but not least, there are the Speaker Box 5 S2 speakers. These come in the same colour as your turntable.
I've tested these speakers and they're very good, living up to the promise of "lush mids" and "tight bass". They're built around a 130mm fibreglass cone and a 25mm silk dome tweeter.
In addition to the Pro-Ject Colourful Audio System 2, there's a more affordable bundle – the Pro-Ject Colourful Audio System E. That swaps out the turntable for the Debut E, the amp for a Stereo Box E, and the speakers for Speaker Box 5 E Carbons.
The Colourful Audio System 2 is £1,799 (around $2,270 / AU$3,555) and the System E is £1,099 (About $1,385 / AU$2,175). Both will be available from March 2025.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
