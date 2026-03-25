Cambridge Audio's new music streamer can integrate with your TV more effectively

Quick Summary Cambridge Audio has updated its iconic CXN100 streamer. It's now easier to integrate with your TV, and there's a limited edition colour to boot.

There are few things in life more satisfying than a hi-fi system which is perfectly integrated into your home. It's not just about playing your old records and cassettes – the modern system can incorporate all of your entertainment into one great-sounding, effortless system.

For most of us in 2026, that will centre around the TV. And that's clearly been on the mind of the good folks at Cambridge Audio, as their latest release takes one of the brand's most popular products and adds an HDMI eARC port.

The CXN100 SE follows in the footsteps of the similarly named Cambridge Audio CXN100 streamer. That has proven to be a popular choice for consumers, and the newer model should be even easier to integrate.

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Personally, I'm a big fan of this change. Many hi-fi lovers will have a dedicated audio setup in their home, but not all of them will have their TV audio routed through it, too.

That can often lead to disparity between the carefully crafted sonic capabilities of your audio setup, and the comparatively weedy sounding TV audio. Having a box like this to route everything into one place is a godsend.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

It's not the only new thing on the cards for the brand, either. That CXN100 SE comes in a new matt-black finish, and that's part of a wider collection dubbed CX Black.

Joining the new kid on the block are old favourites like the CXA81 MkII stereo amplifier, and the CXC CD transport. Those are unchanged from their standard, lunar grey counterparts, aside from the sleek black finish.

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Still, it's a killer look, and should be even easier to slot into your home entertainment system without looking out of place.

Pricing for the three new models is as follows: