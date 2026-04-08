These stylish speakers might be the best Sonos alternative in ages

What's not to love about modularity, eh? There's nothing quite like a home speaker system that can flex as your budget does, letting you start with a modest one or two speakers, but with the ability to become a much more well-rounded system if you flesh it out over time.

That's exactly the proposition being made by Cambridge Audio's stylish new launch, a subtle but noticeable refresh of its old Minx speakers. These new versions come under the branding MSX, and there are four different ones to pick from, including two main satellite speaker options.

They're the MSX10 and MSX20, and their relationship to each other is really clear at a glance, just as with the previous Minx range. The smaller and cheaper MSX10 is basically a little cube of sound output, while the MSX20 is two cubes stacked on top of each other (or next to each other when horizontal).

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They're augmented by two much bigger subwoofer options – the MSX Sub 200 and MSX Sub 300, which again are two different sizes to let you decide how much space you want to give over to your sound system in a given room. All four speakers come in either matte black or matte white, too, and I'm a real fan of their interesting and modern design notes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

From a sound point of view, the MSX10 features Cambridge Audio's BMR driver in its latest generation form, while the MSX20 adds a dedicated and custom-designed woofer to that same driver for much more bass performance.

The fact that the subwoofers are being launched alongside these two, though, suggests that those who want really powerful bass will probably want to add one to the mix. Cambridge says that the speakers can be arranged to give stereo and indeed surround sound, so it'll be interesting to see how easy this is to set up, and indeed how solid its sound is. Based on the Minx range, it should even be possible to ceiling mount satellites for a 7.1.2 cinema system.

Both of the smaller satellites, on that note, can be wall-mounted or put on optional stands that Cambridge is also selling. They're just as fine on surfaces, though, so it's up to you how you arrange them.

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The good news is that these are also approachably priced for those looking to build out a system over time. The MSX10 comes in at £79/€99/$99, while the MSX20 might be the most sensible option at a very reasonable £99/€119/$129. Adding the subs will push your investment up a decent amount – the MSX Sub 200 is £349/€449/$449, and the MSX Sub 300 is £449/€549/$549.

They're all going to be available to order this month, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to get our hands on them and see how they stack up to the obvious, but much pricier Sonos-shaped competition. These could be one of the best alternatives launched in a good long while, though.