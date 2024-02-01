Cambridge Audio CXN100 could be the best way to stream music in style

Cambridge Audio's award-winning CXN V2 network music player has been a big hit, and now it's got a sequel: according to the UK audio obsessives the new CXN100 "isn't just a remake but a completely rebuilt, supercharged streamer" that's packed with cutting-edge tech.

One of the big selling points here is the latest StreamMagic Gen4 module, which delivers full streaming capabilities including MQA compatibility and is the same module you'll find in the firm's Evo 150 and Evo 75 all-in-one players. There's Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz and Deezer built-in, and the player also supports hi-res internet radio thanks to its support for MPEG-DASH. And as you'd expect, there are plenty of wired and wireless connection options here to suit any system.

Cambridge Audio CXN100: key specifications

The heart of the CXN100 is the ESS ES9028Q2M SABRE32 Reference DAC, an extremely high performance 32-bit D/A converter designed specifically for audiophile applications. It supports PCM digital signal inputs up to 32-bit 768kHz and DSD 512 and promises precision, superb dynamic range and ultra-low distortion. According to Cambridge, "the timing filter inside the ESS 9028Q2M is so good that no post-DAC filter is required, which further simplifies the signal path and ultimately results in precise, jitter-free, class-leading audio clarity."

The Sabre32 is the same DAC used in Cambridge's DacMagic 200M, which our colleages at What Hi-Fi? awarded the full five stars for its "smooth, clean, insightful sound": it's "recognisably ‘Cambridge’, characterised by a full, smooth tonality that’s complemented by an open, expressive and authoritative manner." It's "among the very best at its level." The post-DAC analogue stage has been improved over the CXN V2, with new, more efficient capacitors and op-amps to increase the signal to noise ratio while reducing distortion.

To feed the DAC there are multiple digital connections here: USB, coax and TOSLINK as well as wireless options for Bluetooth, Chromecast and AirPlay 2.

The new CXN100 is available now from Cambridge Audio and from authorised resellers. The price is £899 / €1,049 / $1,099.