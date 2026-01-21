Move over Sonos, Marshall is coming for your multi-room crown

Quick Summary Marshall is about to make it easier than ever to fill your home with music. The iconic rock brand has announced a new streaming device to link your speakers in every space.

For music lovers, there's no better feeling than hearing your favourite tunes played extra loud. The thump of the bass, the rip-roaring melodies and crisp vocals envelope you in a world all of your own.

If you're listening out loud and at home, you're likely aware of what a nuisance it can be. Users are usually forced to choose between sub-par audio from a phone speaker, or a higher-end speaker which is rooted in one place.

Fortunately, Marshall has the solution, with its new Heddon streaming hub launching today. That connects the brand's speakers in different rooms, allowing you to take the sonic goodness with you as you move about the house.

Your music is streamed via Wi-Fi, and the device supports all of the usual suspects when it comes to streaming music. That includes Spotify, Tidal, Apple Airplay and Google Cast, which can play through the Acton III, Stanmore III and Woburn III Bluetooth speakers.

The hub can also connect to a range of older speakers with a wired RCA connection. That includes the older generations of the aforementioned speaker families, as well as the Kilburn and Kilburn II, Stockwell and Stockwell II, Tufton, Acton Voice and Stanmore Voice models.

There's even a suitable input for connecting a record player to the system, which means you can fill every room of your home with the analogue warmth of vinyl without faff. It's a really neat solution, and one which will suit those who are already fans of the brand's speakers.

Everything gets connected with Auracast, meaning you'll have high-quality streams hitting each device. That's perfect for audiophiles, who can enjoy top-tier quality from a system which makes life easier than ever.

Priced at £179.99 / €199 / US$299.99 (approx. AU$357) the Heddon should be a compelling offering for anyone who already employs the Marshall speakers in their home, and wants to improve connectivity.