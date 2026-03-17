Beats and Nike have unveiled their first-ever hardware collaboration, and it feels like a surprisingly natural fit.

The new Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition takes Beats’ workout earbuds and dresses them in Nike’s unmistakable performance styling, complete with a Swoosh on the right bud, a Beats logo on the left, and a matte black charging case finished with Volt speckles and a “Just Do It” message inside the lid.

This isn’t the first time Nike has leaned into the Volt look recently. The brand’s viral Strength collection uses the same high-energy palette, and the new Powerbeats Pro 2 feel like a natural extension of that gym-first aesthetic into wearable tech.

Article continues below

More than just a logo swap

That might sound cosmetic, and to a point it is, but this launch matters because Beats has never previously given another brand space on its earbuds.

That makes this less of a simple reskin and more of a statement about where the company sees Powerbeats Pro 2 sitting, right at the intersection of fitness tech, sports culture and streetwear.

“This isn't just a new colourway; it’s a collision of two brands that define performance, culture, and sports – the attributes of today’s athlete,” said Chris Thorne, CMO of Beats.

“By placing the Swoosh on our hardware for the first time, we’re honouring the shared DNA of Beats and Nike. It’s a tribute to the grit, style, and sound that push people to their limits.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LeBron James & Tom Kim: Block Out the Noise | Powerbeats Pro 2 | Beats x Nike - YouTube Watch On

The timing also makes sense, given that the standard Powerbeats Pro 2 already positions itself as a serious training tool with heart-rate monitoring, active noise-cancellation, Transparency mode, a secure earhook fit, and up to 45 hours of battery life with the case.

The Nike Special Edition doesn’t add new hardware tricks over the regular model, but it does make the earbuds more desirable for the sort of buyer who wants their gym gear to look as considered as the rest of their kit.

(Image credit: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition)

It also helps that Powerbeats Pro 2 remains one of the most obviously exercise-friendly pairs of earbuds in Apple’s wider audio line-up, which now includes the AirPods Max 2.

Heart-rate monitoring works with Apple and Android devices, while iPhone users get deeper workout integration through Apple’s Fitness app, which makes this Nike crossover feel more credible than a lot of athlete-led special editions tend to.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition will be available from 20 March at Nike.Beats for $249 / £249 / €249 / AU$349.