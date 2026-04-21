Beats brings back its sold-out JENNIE headphones in a stealthy new colour

Beats is returning to one of its most successful recent celebrity tie-ins with a new version of the Beats Solo 4 – JENNIE Special Edition, this time in Onyx Black.

The new launch follows last year’s Ruby Red release, which was a big hit for the brand and is now listed as sold out at Beats.

This latest version keeps the fashion-led formula intact, but swaps the bold red finish for a darker, more understated look that feels closer to JENNIE’s more polished, monochrome styling.

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The Onyx Black model comes with two attachable black bows, one UltraPlush ear cushion decorated with symbols inspired by JENNIE’s music, and a matching carrying case.

The launch is also tied to a new campaign video that gives fans an early listen to an unreleased track, continuing Beats’ habit of turning product campaigns into soft music rollouts.

(Image credit: Beats)

Technically speaking, the new collab is still the standard Beats Solo 4, which means you are getting personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, lossless audio over USB-C or 3.5mm, and up to 50 hours of battery life.

Better still, despite now being Apple's in-house brand, Beats' on-ears are compatible with both iOS and Android, giving them broader appeal than many celebrity-endorsed tech products.

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The Beats Solo 4 – JENNIE Special Edition in Onyx Black goes on sale on Friday, April 24, for $200 (~ £148 / €170 / AU$280).

These days, you can often buy the standard Solo 4 for half as much. For example, the Black version is down to £99 at Currys right now. All you'll miss out on are the little bows.

In the UK, sales begin at 4 p.m. BST via Apple’s online store, with select online retailers also set to stock the headphones, according to the press release you shared.

You can find out more about the new headphones at Beats' collaboration page.