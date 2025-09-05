BLACKPINK star JENNIE’s Ruby Red Beats Solo 4 have detachable bows – available from today!

Just weeks after transforming the Beats Pill into a collectable art toy with Verdy, Beats is back at it again with a limited-edition Solo 4 collaboration inspired by BLACKPINK’s JENNIE.

The Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition arrives in a striking Ruby Red finish designed to celebrate the star’s solo music era.

With its vivid styling and symbolic details, the headphone is as much a fashion accessory as it is an audio device, showing Beats’ growing commitment to turning its tech into cultural moments.

The glossy Ruby Red finish mirrors the look and feel of her debut solo album, while attachable bows (!) add a playful, K-pop twist that fans will spot immediately.

One of the UltraPlush ear cushions carries special embellishment with symbols inspired by JENNIE herself, and the Ruby Red carry case completes the package.

(Image credit: Beats)

Underneath the custom design is the new Solo 4 platform, Beats’ latest lightweight on-ear headphone.

The model weighs just 217 grams, making it easy to wear all day, and offers up to 50 hours of battery life. A 10-minute Fast Fuel charge provides five hours of playback.

It works across iOS and Android, pairing instantly with Apple devices while still offering seamless Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for everything else.

USB-C and 3.5mm connections are included for wired listening, and Beats has added support for Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive soundstage.

Priced at $199 / £199, the JENNIE edition costs the same as the standard Solo 4 but offers significantly more collectable appeal.

It's available now at Beats US for $199.99 (~£148.39/ AU$305.61), as well as select Apple Stores in Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo.