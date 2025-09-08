Beyerdynamic is back with affordable aptX Lossless over-ears and super-light open buds
Beyerdynamic launches new ANC lossless headphones, plus two pairs of open-ear buds with a fitness focus
Quick Summary
Beyerdynamic has announced three new headphones: the over-ear Aventho 200 with ANC and aptX Lossless, and the Amiron Zero and Amiron 200 open-ears.
Now under new ownership, Beyerdynamic is celebrating by launching three new pairs of headphones with top-line specs, but won't break the bank.
There are ANC over-ears with aptX Lossless and 60 hours of listening time, clip-on open earbuds with 20 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.4, plus a pair of fitness-focused open buds with a massive 36-hour battery life and secure fit for vigorous exercise.
The flagship of the trio is the great-looking Aventho 200 – a pair of over-ear headphones with 45mm dynamic drivers and aptX Lossless. They are essentially a more affordable version of the impressive Aventho 300 we reviewed earlier this year.
The over-ears deliver up to 63 hours with ANC off, and they support Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint. The earpads are replaceable for longer life and the headband features memory foam to keep things comfortable. You can choose between Black or Nordic Grey colours.
Beyerdynamic over- and open-ear headphones: features and pricing
There are two sets of clip-on earbuds. First up, the Amiron 200 are designed for sport and fitness and deliver up to 36 hours of battery life. And there's the more style-focused Amiron Zero.
Both sets sit outside the ear canal, enabling you to hear important things such as travel announcements or outdoor hazards.
At just 6g per side the Amiron Zero are very light for open-ear earbuds, and they come with Bluetooth 5.4, 20-hour battery life and IP54 dust and water resistance.
The Amiron 200 earbuds are made primarily for fitness users, and once again there's IP54 resistance against sweat and dust. You get a drop down to Bluetooth 5.3, but the battery life is better – up to 36 hours to the Amiron Zero's 20 hours.
Beyerdynamic promises "exceptionally rich bass" to keep your adrenaline pumping.
Whichever open-ears you prefer, the colour options are black, white or the black and orange Sport design.
All three headphones will launch in the latter part of 2025, and the prices are:
- Aventho 200: £219 / €249 (about $295 /AU$450)
- Amiron Zero: £129 / €149 (about $174 / AU$265)
- Amiron 200: £159 / €179 (about $214 / AU$326)
