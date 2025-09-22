Bang & Olufsen's new earbuds make AirPods Pro 3 look like plastic playthings – with a price to match

Quick Summary Bose has unveiled a super high-end pair of earbuds, which the firm says are the most advanced and best-sounding it has ever made. Each B&O Beo Grace bud is made from polished aluminium and will set you back £1,000 per pair.

Bang & Olufsen has revealed its latest earbuds at a price point that the luxury audio brand is best known for.

Inspired by expensive jewellery, the Beo Grace buds come with a similarly hefty price tag. You can expect to pay £1,000 / €1,200 / $1,500 (about AU$2,045) per pair. And if you want the matching bespoke leather pouch, that's another £250 / €300 / $400 (about AU$510).

The Beo Grace wireless in-ears are genuinely beautiful. According to Bang & Olufsen, they are the best-sounding buds it has ever made – surpassing not just previous B&O models, but delivering audio performance that's unrivalled in their class.

They also promise to deliver massively improved ANC and batteries that'll outlast many rivals.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen Beo Grace: key features

Each earbud is made from polished aluminium and they come in a pearl-blasted aluminium case with hidden charging window and hinge.

The ear tips are oval for improved fit, comfort and audio sealing, and the earbuds are IP57 rated for water and dust resistance. They feature an integrated nylon mesh that keeps dust and debris out of the driver.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Each of the Beo Grace earbuds features a 12mm titanium driver in an "advanced acoustic architecture" inspired by the Beoplay H100 headphones. They also deliver spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

The earbuds feature spatial virtualisation too, enabling you to turn stereo mixes into something more immersive.

The ANC is B&O's EarSense, which the firm says delivers cancellation that's four times more effective in these earbuds than in their most recent predecessors. EarSense promises to achieve that without unnatural ear pressure or audible hiss in transparency mode.

The buds feature wind reduction technology as well, plus a three-mic array in each for clear calling.

B&O has teamed with battery specialist Breathe for the power management, and the result is a claimed longevity of over 2,000 charging cycles – four times that of typical earbuds.

However, that longevity doesn't come with class-leading battery life – there's up to 4.5 hours with ANC on, and 17 hours via the charging case. Fast charging delivers 2.5 hours of playback in five minutes.

The Beo Grace wireless in-ears will be available in November 2025 from Bang & Olufsen, both in stores and online.