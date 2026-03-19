I didn't think Bowers & Wilkins' headphones could get any better, but take a look at these

Quick Summary Bowers & Wilkins has introduced multiple new colours to two of its much-loved headphones models. The B&W Px7 S3 over-ears and Pi8 earbuds are now available in different, luxurious burgundy, mauve and maroon shades.

Bowers & Wilkins has been crafting five-star rated headphones – both over- and in-ear – for years. And that includes the stunning Px7 S3 and Pi8.

Each has been awarded the coveted maximum score by T3, with the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 being particularly praised for their price point. So you wouldn't think they could get any better.

However, the premium audio brand has done just that, with a new range of colours that make both devices look even more luxurious.

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The Px7 S3 wireless ANC headphones now come in a fifth colour – vintage maroon – that gives them a refined, classy look. They still have the top-line audio properties and internal tech that we loved so much during testing, but for me, the new colourway matches the premium capabilities.

The earcups continue to be made from vegan leather, while you get two 40mm drivers (one in each ear). There's aptX Adaptive support for near lossless wireless playback, and the over-ears are capable of up to 30 hours of battery life between charges.

Pricing stays the same, with an RRP of £399 / €429 / $479.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 – which give "detailed, full-bodied and entirely convincing sound", according to our review – get two new colour options.

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They are now available in pale mauve and dark burgundy.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

That includes each model's charging case, which also comes with tinted metal highlights – much like the buds themselves.

The Pi8 buds come with up to 6.5 hours of charge with ANC turned on, with a further 13.5 in the case. You can eke even more life from them when not using active noise cancellation.

A 12mm Carbon Cone driver can be found in each bud, with Bluetooth 5.4 on board for connectivity. A host of different Qualcomm aptX codecs are supported, including aptX Lossless for high quality streaming.

The new colour options carry the same RRP as previous Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 variants – £369 / €419 / $499.