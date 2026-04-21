Fitbit Air details leak – here's everything we know on the return of Fitbit

Quick Summary There's been another leak on a new Fitbit wearable that has been teased across video, vlogs and social media. It will reportedly be called the Google Fitbit Air and will switch Fitbit Premium for Google Health.

It’s been a while since we have seen a Fitbit branded fitness tracker appear on the market. The last one to launch that kept the Fitbit name separate from Google was 2023's Fitbit Charge 6. However, rumours have been swirling for a couple of months regarding a new Fitbit tracker, with the latest speculation only appearing last week.

Now we have yet more evidence on a new Fitbit tracker, with 9to5Google not only claiming to know what the device will be branded, but a couple of the features it will offer too.

What do we know about the Fitbit Air?

According to the site, the Fitbit device that has been seen on the wrist of NBA star Steph Curry in videos and social media campaigns will go by the name "Google Fitbit Air".

Article continues below

You will notice the Google name creeping in, but the Fitbit name is also present, making it different from the likes of the Pixel Watch 4. That has no mention of Fibit in the product name despite offering the Fitbit software experience.

And speaking of the software, the 9to5Google report also goes on to say there will be a move away from Fitbit Premium (the subscription service that delivers AI features to Fitbit and Google wearables), with Google said to be rebranding the service as Google Health.

The site went on to add that the personal health coach that is currently in public preview and known only as "coach", will be called Google Health Coach when it launches officially.

There’s currently no word on exactly when the Google Fitbit Air device will launch, but it is expected within a few weeks. With Curry having now teased it multiple times, it surely can’t be too far away.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors