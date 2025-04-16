My favourite Fitbit is even more affordable, thanks to this exclusive Amazon offer

The Charge 6 is ideal for fitness enthusiasts on a budget

Fitbit Charge 6
(Image credit: Fitbit/Amazon)
Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in Deals

The Fitbit Charge 6 is my favourite wearable out of the Fitbit family for many reasons; it offers advanced (and reliable) health metrics, has built-in GPS, Google apps, and for less than £140, I’d say it’s fairly priced. So, I was shocked when I saw that Amazon has knocked a further 22% off its RRP – making it even better value for money.

Now, you may be thinking ‘Surely the more expensive Fitbit models are better?’. Yes and no, it depends what you’re looking for. I'm a fitness enthusiast and, what I love the most about the Charge 6, is that it’s a hybrid of a fitness tracker and smartwatch, so you get the best of both worlds when it comes to features. There are your typical tracking features that you'd find on a fitness tracker – such as workouts, heart rate, ECG, VO2 max, stress, sleep etc – and then ones that you'd find on a smartwatch – like Google Wallet, Maps and YouTube Music.

Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £108.99 at Amazon

The Charge 6 is a superb little health and fitness tracker, with advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts and built-in GPS. It also has Google apps, including Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet. Save 22% now at Amazon.

View Deal

It also keeps track of plenty of wellness data too, such as sleep and stress, and it has a 5ATM water rating. Plus, texts and calls also come straight through to your wrist – you can pick up the latter, but can't respond to texts.

With this deal you also get access to six months of Fitbit Premium, which gives you access to an even deeper analysis of your health metrics, as well as access to trainer-led workouts and mindfulness sessions.

Amazon has listed it as a ‘limited time deal’, so if you’ve been on the hunt for a budget fitness tracker (with some of the features of a smartwatch), I wouldn’t sit on this one for too long – grab it while you can!

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

