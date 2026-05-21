Luna’s Whoop-rival wearable is finally on its way – and it’s already been upgraded
Luna announces waitlist for upcoming Luna Band wearable
QUICK SUMMARY
Luna has announced a waitlist for its upcoming Band wearable after previously unveiling it at CES 2026.
The Luna Band is a voice-first wearable that pairs with Luna’s LifeOS system and your calendar to offer real-time health guidance hour by hour.
The wait is finally over – Luna has just announced a waitlist for its upcoming voice-first wearable. Building off the success of its smart ring, the Luna Band is designed to offer all-day health tracking, stress monitoring and recovery insights via a simple wristband and the Luna app.
Luna unveiled its Band wearable at CES 2026. Then, Luna promised a new type of wearable that was built around “real-time, voice-led health guidance” and with no subscription required. Now as the waitlist prepares to open this week, Luna has announced more details about the Band, including exciting feature upgrades.
Previously, all we knew about the Luna Band was that it would act similarly to the Luna Smart Ring Gen 2 with its health and monitoring features. As a hands-free device without a screen, the Luna Band comes with the Luna app which keeps all your data in one place, while allowing you to manually log meals, emotions, menstrual cycles and ask for advice from the Luna AI coach.
Now, the Luna Band will sync to its users’ calendar, and plan your entire day hour by hour. It’ll offer suggestions with a ‘touch’ on the wrist to improve your day, for example by suggesting fresh air before a meeting or trying meditation after a stressful event.
The Luna Band is paired with Luna’s LifeOS intelligence engine which is said to “read the body continuously through the Band and connect with other health data sources, including blood markers, medical context and food habits.” From there, the Luna Band and app creates a schedule for your day which you can follow or change. LifeOS will also adjust with you.
I got to test the Luna Smart Ring Gen 2 and the Luna app, and I really enjoyed using both of them. I received many Luna app notifications suggesting things to help my day, like having a drink of water or getting some fresh air, so I can only imagine this new Luna Band and LifeOS system will offer more personalised and actionable advice.
The integration with your calendar also sounds like a gamechanger, particularly for busy and high-stress days. During my testing, I found the Luna app to be very acute to signs of stress and anxiety, so I can only see this improving with the new Luna Band.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The waitlist for the Luna Band will open on Friday 22nd May, and the full redesign will be unveiled then. You can sign up to be the first to get your hands (or wrist) on the Luna Band on the Luna website.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.