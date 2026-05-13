Your Apple Watch just got a new version of Headspace – this is the feature I’m excited about

QUICK SUMMARY Headspace is launching a reimagined version of its app for Apple Watch. Available on Apple Watch, SE and Ultra models, and with all Headspace subscriptions, the new Headspace for Apple Watch app offers daily meditations, sleep support and SOS mode.

Your Apple Watch just got a reimagined version of the Headspace wellness app . Available on multiple versions of the Apple Watch and all Headspace subscriptions, the upgraded Headspace for Apple Watch app has more meditation, breathing and sleep features than before.

Headspace has been available on the Apple Watch since 2016. Now 10 years later, it’s been upgraded to offer better, streamlined mental health support on the go. How it works is by using Apple Health data, which allows the new Headspace app for Apple Watch to identify moments where users may want to rest and reset throughout the day.

The new Headspace app features include daily meditation sessions which pops up on your Apple Watch every morning so you can start your day calmly and more mindfully. Similarly, Apple Watch wearers can opt in for ‘breathing nudges’ which prompts them to do a 60-second breathing exercise when Headspace x Apple Watch thinks you need a quick break.

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Other handy features include better sleep support, including wind-down sessions and sleep casts which are accessible via your Apple Watch so you don’t have to use your phone. Collections are also now available from your watch so you can enjoy meditations on the go.

(Image credit: Headspace)

My favourite feature is the SOS mode. If your Apple Watch detects stress or anger, SOS mode will name your emotional state before offering content which can help you avoid these feelings. Examples include ‘Panicking’ and ‘Losing Your Temper’. As someone who’s always panicking about something, this feature sounds like a helpful way to calm down and take a breath without getting too overwhelmed.

When asked about the new app, Fay Kallel, Headspace’s chief product and design officer said it “brings our clinically backed content to members in a new way, helping them find moments of mindfulness throughout their day and build resilience through small, consistent practices that seamlessly fit into their lives.”

To start using the new Headspace app on Apple Watch, you’ll need to update the Headspace mobile app. This will automatically download the Apple Watch app although some users may have to download it manually. Members will also need an iPhone 11 or later with iOS 26 or above.

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Any Headspace app subscription will grant access to this new content via the Apple Watch app. The app is also available on Apple Watch Series 6 - 11, second and third generations of the Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra, Ultra 2 and Ultra 3.