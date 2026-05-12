Jaguar reveals the name of its first production EV – and it's one to remember

Quick Summary Jaguar has announced the name of its first EV. The four-door GT will be known as the Type 01 and will be shown for the first time this weekend at the Monaco E-Prix.

We've all seen the prototypes, but today Jaguar revealed the first details of its first production model that will relaunch the brand. The model will be called the Type 01, with the zero representing zero emissions and the one representing the first of the new era.

The luxury four-door GT is expected to bear some resemblance of the prototype Type 00 model, and the camouflaged versions seen in testing certainly attest to that.

The use of 'Type' in the name is a tribute to Jaguar's heritage. It was first used in the 1951 Le Mans race-winning C-type Jaguar and is perhaps best known from the E-type and F-type models.

Though details remain scarce on the car's specification, we know it will feature a tri-motor arrangement (one front and two rear) to deliver more than 1,000 metric horsepower and over 1,300 Nm of torque. Those who have driven the prototype models out on the testing ground in Sweden say it's incredibly controlled, with Top Gear calling it "an XJ for the 21st century."

That's all we know for now, though more information is likely to be forthcoming very soon. The first prototypes will be on display – under camouflage – at the Monaco E-Prix, held this weekend (16-17 May 2026).