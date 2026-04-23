Your Eight Sleep Pod just got an AI upgrade that makes better sense of your sleep

QUICK SUMMARY Eight Sleep has launched the next generation of its Autopilot feature. The new AI Sleep Agent connects your daytime behaviours via Apple Health to better monitor and explain your sleep. The Sleep Agent is available to all Eight Sleep members as a free update via the app.

Your Eight Sleep Pod just got an AI update that makes better sense of your sleep. The new Sleep Agent is the latest version of the Autopilot feature powered by specialised AI agents that turns your daily behaviour into actionable insights to better monitor and explain your sleep – here’s how it works.

Sleep Agent is available on all Eight Sleep Pods including the newest Eight Sleep Pod 5 . The Autopilot feature powers the built-in sensors in the smart mattress cover which allows the Pod to make changes throughout the night, like raising the bed to stop snoring or cooling the cover down to help with temperature regulation.

The new Sleep Agent builds upon Autopilot’s functionality and uses data from your daytime activities to suggest actionable insights to improve your sleep. It does this via platforms like Apple Health or Health Connect, where you can track your meals, alcohol intake, exercise and other activities.

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By logging this type of data, Eight Sleep and Sleep Agent get better context on your day which it then uses to predict your night’s sleep. From there, it’ll make adjustments in line with your daily activities, including mattress temperature, timings and other settings.

For example, if you log in the Eight Sleep app or Apple Health that you’ve had alcohol before bed, it’ll make your bed’s temperature cooler as alcohol raises your core body temperature which can make it harder to fall asleep.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

My favourite part of Sleep Agent is the brief it gives the next day. Previously, Eight Sleep members would receive sleep scores and percentages, but the new Sleep Agent will properly dive into your sleep, link actions together that could explain the nature of your rest and what to do next.

By tagging what happened during your day in the Eight Sleep app or with other health platforms that link to it, Sleep Agent will learn your habits and link them to your sleep. For example, if you’ve just started doing regular exercise and your sleep has gotten deeper, Sleep Agent will identify this and include it in the brief, like “Deep sleep is strong. Your workout yesterday probably drove it.”

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