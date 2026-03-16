Apple just partnered with the London Marathon and it could signal big plans for the Apple Watch

Apple has just become an official partner of the TCS London Marathon, one of the world’s most iconic endurance races, and while the announcement itself is light on detail, it could signal something bigger for runners and Apple Watch users alike.

The announcement comes on the same day as the launch of the company's second take on the over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max 2.

The partnership places Apple alongside the event’s existing sponsors and supporters, bringing the company directly into one of the most influential communities in global running.

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(Image credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Every year, the London Marathon attracts tens of thousands of participants and millions of spectators, making it one of the most visible platforms for fitness technology.

For instance, a record 1,133,813 people applied for a place in this year's ballot, competing for roughly 15,000–20,000 spots.

For Apple, the move looks like another step in a long-term push to position the Apple Watch as a serious running wearable rather than 'just' a lifestyle smartwatch.

Apple is leaning further into running

Over the past few years, Apple has steadily added more advanced training tools to the Apple Watch platform.

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Features such as running power, training load, pace alerts and advanced running metrics have brought the device closer to dedicated sports watches from companies like Garmin and COROS.

The company also introduced more detailed running analytics through watchOS updates, while premium models such as the Apple Watch Ultra 3 added dual-frequency GPS and longer battery life aimed at endurance athletes.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Partnering with a major race like the London Marathon helps reinforce that message.

Instead of simply marketing the Apple Watch as a general health tracker, Apple is aligning the product with a global running event that attracts everyone from first-time participants to elite athletes.

What the partnership could lead to

Although the announcement does not yet outline specific features, marathon partnerships often evolve into deeper integrations over time.

It would not be surprising to see Apple introduce race-specific tools, such as enhanced pacing features, training programs through Apple Fitness+ or tighter integration with the event’s digital experiences.

By attaching its brand to one of the world’s biggest marathons, Apple is reinforcing its long-term ambition to be seen not just as a tech company, but as a major player in the global fitness and health ecosystem.

Read the announcement on the London Marathon website.