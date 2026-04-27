Apple Fitness+ gets an unlikely rival as Peloton joins Spotify

Peloton is expanding beyond its own platform through a new partnership with Spotify, bringing a selection of its instructor-led workouts directly into the streaming service’s newly launched fitness category.

The rollout, which goes live immediately for Spotify Premium subscribers in most markets, includes more than 1,400 classes across strength, yoga, Pilates, barre, stretching, meditation and outdoor sessions.

The content focuses on floor-based, equipment-light workouts, meaning users won’t need Peloton hardware, no matter how good they are, to take part.

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While the company currently operates in a limited number of markets, including the UK, the US, and parts of Europe, Spotify’s footprint allows it to reach a much broader international audience.

Guided entry point

The experience is designed to sit natively within the Spotify app, rather than redirecting users to Peloton’s own platform.

As part of that, users will be guided through an onboarding flow within Spotify’s fitness hub, which includes a short quiz to help them identify suitable classes and training styles.

(Image credit: Peloton)

This aims to lower the barrier to entry and guide first-time users towards relevant sessions without requiring prior knowledge of Peloton’s ecosystem.

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The company says new classes will be added regularly, with content available in multiple languages and led by Peloton’s existing roster of instructors.

Beyond hardware

The partnership reflects Peloton’s ongoing shift towards a broader, content-led strategy.

By focusing on workouts that don’t require its Cross Training Bike+ or Tread, the brand is positioning itself as a more accessible fitness provider while also introducing its instructors and training formats to users who may not have previously considered it.

For Spotify, the addition builds on its existing role in workout routines.

The platform has long been used for music and podcasts during exercise, and the new fitness category extends that into guided training.

Spotify has expanded beyond music into podcasts, audiobooks and video in recent years, and fitness represents another step towards becoming a broader daily-use platform.

You can sign up for Spotify for free. Head over to Peloton or Spotify to find out more about the integration.