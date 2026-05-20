NordicTrack takes on Technogym with its most ambitious fitness launch yet

NordicTrack has unveiled what it’s calling its “most ambitious Pilates machine yet”, and the launch feels like the next logical step for the connected cardio brand, most famous for its high-end treadmills and rowing machines.

The new Ultra 1 Reformer is a connected Pilates machine designed to bring a studio-style reformer experience into the home, complete with a large HD touchscreen, smart resistance controls and integrated iFIT workouts.

While NordicTrack regularly refreshes its cardio lineup, entirely new product categories don’t come around very often, which makes the Ultra 1 Reformer a notable launch for the company.

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A different kind of NordicTrack

The Ultra 1 Reformer follows the design language introduced by the brand’s Ultra 1 treadmill, including a furniture-style maple finish intended to blend into modern homes rather than look like traditional gym equipment.

NordicTrack says the machine was built to remove some of the complexity and intimidation often associated with reformer Pilates.

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

Features include push-button resistance controls that let you adjust tension digitally rather than manually swapping springs, and a “Smart Spine” enclosed resistance system designed to create smoother, quieter movement while keeping the mechanics hidden inside the frame.

The machine also offers real-time on-screen feedback during workouts, helping you follow instructor cues and track your movements more closely.

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Integrating directly with the iFIT platform, the reformer gives you access to more than 75 reformer-specific workouts and over 200 instructor-led Pilates sessions.

A new home fitness battleground

Connected Pilates has been one of the fastest-growing corners of home fitness for years, with premium brands such as Technogym already pushing heavily into the category.

NordicTrack appears to be positioning the Ultra 1 Reformer as a more approachable alternative to boutique studio memberships, combining smart features with a design-led aesthetic that feels far removed from traditional home gym equipment.

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

According to the company, the machine was engineered with safety and ease of use in mind, particularly for people new to reformer Pilates.

The launch also continues NordicTrack owner iFIT’s broader expansion beyond cardio equipment and into more lifestyle-focused wellness categories.

The Ultra 1 Reformer is available now at NordicTrack for $4,999 (~£3,733 / €4,311 / AU$7,034), with additional accessories, such as the Jumpboard, Pilates Box, and Reformer Mat, available separately.

International price and availability TBC.