Technogym brings its signature touch of luxury to Pilates with latest home gym equipment launch
They've also introduced a new premium line of strength equipment and cardio kit
Technogym, renowned for its sophisticated cardio machines and strength training equipment, has entered the Pilates space with its first reformer bed – the Technogym Reform – giving Pilates fans the opportunity to work on their strength and flexibility straight from their living room.
Unlike some reformer beds, which can look a little basic, the Technogym Reform is stylish and sophisticated, and has been designed in collaboration with the world's best instructors.
Keeping in line with the brand’s sustainability efforts, the reformer has been crafted from eco-friendly materials such as wood, aluminum, and vegan leather, and is available in three sleek colourways: Sandstone, Carbon Grey and Diamond Black.
Even complete beginners to reformer Pilates won’t need to worry; the Technogym Reform is designed with intuitive, user-friendly features, making it easy for all experience levels to use, and allowing for a smooth, seamless transition from one movement to the next.
The Technogym App also offers guided Pilates workouts for various fitness levels and different goals, led by the brand’s top trainers, so you’ll be a Pilates pro in no time!
Alongside the Technogym Reform, the Italian brand has also introduced two other new lines of luxury products: Personal Tools and Artis Luxury (pictured above).
Personal Tools is a premium collection of strength and bodyweight equipment, featuring elegantly designed dumbbells, kettlebells, an exercise mat, a boxing bag, racks, and storage systems.
While Artis Luxury builds on Technogym’s Artis line of cardio and strength machines, blending cutting-edge technology with style and design.
The equipment is finished in Technogym’s elegant new natural colourway, ‘Sandstone’ – a warm, earthy tone reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainability, while evoking a sense of calm and connection to nature.
Although built for performance, the collection prioritises aesthetics, making it perfect for those who want to bring a refined, stylish touch to their home gym setup.
The Technogym Reform will be available to buy at Technogym later in the year, while the Personal Tools and Artis Luxury lines are yet to launch. We suspect it’ll probably be later in the year too, but we’ll update this page when recieve more information.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
