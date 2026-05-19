Google I/O shows off Project Aura smart glasses – and they'll be here sooner than you think

Quick Summary A major update to smart glasses happened at Google I/O. The XREAL Project Aura glasses were on show for attendees.

Google I/O has been taking place this evening, and there's a lot to love from the brand. We've seen all manner of new technologies, including a lot of focus on the strength of the brand's AI offering.

But those of us who love smart glasses will be more excited about the showcase of Project Aura. For the unaware, those are a pair of wired XR glasses, which were showcased at the event.

Those in attendance at the event will have the chance to try out the glasses, which are crafted by XREAL in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Users had the opportunity to try out a range of different features, including Immersive Google Maps, exploring video content and YouTube in both 180° and 360° modes, a three-dimensional painting app coded with Gemini, and working with the DisplayPort to work with a laptop.

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All of that sounds very promising indeed. There's never been any doubt that smart glasses are good at entertainment, but the real inflection point for that industry is going to come in other uses. For me, that's the working potential, so I'm excited to see what can be done with a laptop, but Immersive Maps will also be a great help when travelling.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

What's even more exciting than the device being on show at the event is that it's not far from being launched. The brand confirmed that the product will launch and ship globally in 2026, starting a countdown timer of a little over six months.

That's not too long at all, and means that the era of smart glasses is well and truly upon us. There's currently no word on pricing, but as long as it's not ludicrous – I'm afraid we're looking at you, Apple Vision Pro – I can see this being a big hit with tech lovers everywhere.