Google sets the stage for a flood of smart glasses – your Android phone is being prepared for the year of XR

Quick Summary Google is preparing to support smart glasses on Android phones. The glasses companion app has been uncovered in preview software, showing us some of the settings to expect.

Google is preparing to support the potential wave of smart glasses set to release this year, with software appearing in preview software for Android. The appearance of this software lends support to the feeling that Google will soon have Android-based XR hardware in some form.

Google's XR push is underway, first giving us the Galaxy XR headset in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, with smart glasses expected to follow.

Its role in this is the Android XR software that will power such devices, with Gemini AI baked in to add all the functionality.

While Google isn't expected to build the glasses itself (that's going to fall to the likes of Samsung and XReal), it will have to support such glasses on Android phones and that's what appears to be happening now.

Uncovered and shared on Reddit (via Android Authority) was a preview for the glasses companion app. This gives us an insight into the setup process for such XR-enabled glasses, helping the user pair them, as well as revealing some of the settings.

The app provides camera controls – including how captured content is imported – as well as highlighting Gemini settings and notifications.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Within the code, it's also revealed that notifications will be paused when the glasses detect you're having a conversation, in order to avoid constant interruption. There are options for pausing notifications (not too different to Android phones), details for using an "audio only" mode (ie., not using the display on glasses with that option) and a whole lot more.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What the app really reveals is that Google is getting everything in place to support a full run of devices running Android XR. From the options in the app, it appears that some will support full Gemini functionality and some will not, some will have displays and some won't.

That reveals that there are likely to be a lot of options coming, catering to all sorts of users and all sorts of price points.

Google has already confirmed that Gentle Monster and Warby Parker are signed up to create "stylish" glasses, although the initial devices are likely to come from the likes of Samsung or Xreal's Project Aura.

Currently, it's not clear when we'll see a launch, but there's no shortage of activity coming up. First, Galaxy Unpacked (thought to be at the end of February) will reveal the Samsung Galaxy S26 devices, but could be a platform for launching Galaxy XR glasses too.

Alternatively, Mobile World Congress falls right at the start of March and is an event where Google normally has a presence. That could be a great time to launch the hardware for Android XR on a big stage.

If that doesn't happen, then we'll have to look towards Google I/O – traditionally in May – where Google could clarify all the details.

Whatever the case, it certainly looks like 2026 could be the year that face-worn tech really hits the mainstream.