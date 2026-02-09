New Meta Quest and next-gen AR glasses leak – here's what they could look like

We're in the era of tethered headsets again

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
Meta Quest 3S review
(Image credit: Future)

Meta is in an odd position right now, where VR is concerned. It's coming off the back of a number of years of hardware dominance, in which its Quest headsets have been clearly the most mass-appealing way to get into VR.

Its latest launch, the Quest 3S, nabbed a five-star verdict from yours truly when I tested it at the beginning of 2025, after all – but the last few months have been turbulent. While it's adamant in public that it's not pulling back from VR, Meta has nonetheless slashed a number of studios working on software for the headset, including games.

If these mock-ups are accurate, the Meta Phoenix headset could be unlike anything else out there right now. It looks like an honest-to-goodness cross between a VR headset like the Quest 3S and some AR smart glasses, able to be worn far more comfortably and with lighter weight.

It'll of course also apparently be tethered to a battery pack, one with a clip designed for waistbands. That's reminiscent of far more expensive XR options like the Apple Vision Pro and Samsung Galaxy XR, both of which outsource the battery away from the headset to keep it comfortable.

It'll be fascinating to see if we get any noise from Meta about this device any time soon, and not just so we can see if these leaks are accurate (since the leakers claim to have seen physical prototypes).

We normally only get product announcements from Meta at the annual Meta Connect event, and the next iteration of that isn't due until October this year. That sets us up for a long wait in the meantime, although the expectation and leaks indicate there will be a more normal Quest VR headset to accompany Phoenix, too.

Who knows, though – perhaps that time will help Meta to figure out a more elegant solution for its battery aims than a tethered one. That approach has always felt like a bit of a cop-out to me, and undermines the slickness of given headsets pretty noticeably.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.