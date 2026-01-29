Amazfit teases a display upgrade that puts pressure on Garmin – and Apple

Amazfit may be preparing its most disruptive rugged outdoor smartwatch yet, with new leaks pointing to a MicroLED-equipped successor to the T-Rex Ultra.

According to recent reports, the device, widely referred to as the T-Rex Ultra 2 in early leaks, could adopt MicroLED display technology, a panel type still considered rarefied even at the very top end of the smartwatch market.

Until now, the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED has stood alone in that space, though the company has arguably put just as much emphasis on its satellite messaging capabilities as on the display breakthrough itself.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED: stand by me (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

If Amazfit brings MicroLED to a more affordable, rugged platform, the competitive pressure would be immediate.

Garmin watches have built their reputation on being first to introduce features, from solar charging to advanced training metrics and off-grid safety tools, with rivals often following later at lower price points.

Amazfit has long played that second role, rarely leading on innovation but consistently undercutting Garmin on price while delivering solid, dependable hardware and software.

The MicroLED timing problem

The rumoured T-Rex Ultra refresh also lands at an uncomfortable moment for Apple.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MicroLED has been widely tipped as the next major display leap for the Apple Watch Ultra line, yet reports suggest those plans have been delayed indefinitely.

With Apple effectively sidelined in the MicroLED smartwatch race for now, any credible alternative risks reframing MicroLED as something less exclusive (and less premium) than Apple may have intended.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: not MicroLED, but still pretty (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

MicroLED promises higher brightness, better efficiency, and longer lifespan than OLED, making it especially appealing for outdoor-focused watches designed for harsh conditions and extended battery life.

Garmin’s Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED already leans heavily into that narrative, pairing the display with satellite messaging to reinforce its expedition-ready credentials.

The leaks don't detail equivalent satellite infrastructure for Amazfit's upcoming wearable, but it doesn't necessarily need it to disrupt the category.

What Amazfit does have is a track record of offering rugged, feature-rich watches at prices that make Garmin look aspirational rather than accessible.

If the T-Rex Ultra 3 delivers MicroLED without a flagship-level price tag, the competitive conversation shifts from “who has it first” to “who makes it attainable.”

Nothing has been officially confirmed by Amazfit yet, and the company has not commented on the leaks.

However, if the rumours hold, this would be one of the clearest signs yet that MicroLED is moving out of its early-adopter phase.

[via Notebookcheck]