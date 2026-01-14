Amazfit is prepping another top-tier adventure watch to take on Garmin, leak suggests

Amazfit might be getting ready to launch another ultra-rugged smartwatch, and the first clue hasn’t come from a teaser poster or a leaked photo popped - it's popped up in a place leaks love to hide - app code.

According to a teardown of Zepp Health’s companion app (version 9.16.2), the name “Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2” has started appearing in the string pool (memory) where device model identifiers usually live.

Spotted by the guys at Gadgetsandwearables, it wasn’t present in the app's earlier builds, which makes it feel less like a random leftover label and more like something that’s been added on purpose.

None of this confirms a launch, obviously, but it’s a pretty classic early sign that a follow-up model is being worked on - and that the Ultra line isn’t done yet.

In an already packed line up?

The timing of the leak is a bit odd, since Amazfit already has a pretty packed lineup right now.

Tor one, it wasn't long ago the T-Rex 3 Pro was announced - a watch that attempts to compete with Garmin's Fenix line through the addition of more premium hardware, plus extras like a built-in torch, speaker and mic, etc.

We also recently saw Amazfit go in a different direction with the newly announced Active Max, which promises a big battery, offline maps and music storage at a much more budget-friendly level.

So where would a T-Rex Ultra 2 sit? Probably right at the top - aimed at the people who want the most rugged build and the most serious outdoor credentials, without paying that Garmin kinda money.

The original Amazfit T-Rex Ultra launched back in 2023 as a tougher, more premium version of the T-Rex line, with upgrades like a tougher stainless steel bezel and backplate, plus Wi-Fi for easier map and music downloads. It also sports more adventure-type features, including diving support and more sports modes, but it didn’t completely reinvent the formula.

If an Ultra 2 is on the way, it probably needs to do quite a bit more than its predecessor. The T-Rex line has moved on since 2023, and the bar for “premium rugged watch” is now generally higher than ever before.

As for when we might hear something official, the leak’s author suggests the MWC (late-Feb/early March) window could make sense, since Zepp Health has used that period before for announcements. For now, though - this is firmly in the strongly rumoured category.