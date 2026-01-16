'PlayStation Portal Pro' could add the only thing I've wanted since day one – to make it one of the best gaming handhelds of 2026

Quick Summary Sony could be planning to refresh its PlayStation Portal handheld soon, with new tech – including an OLED display. There's also a suggestion that it could be called the PlayStation Portal Pro.

The PlayStation Portal is an amazing piece of kit – especially since Sony pushed its streaming update at the tail end of last year. You no longer have to stream games from your own PS5, with a growing library of top-notch titles available to play via PS Plus.

But there's still one thing it's missing – something that would really put it amongst the best gaming handhelds, for me. And it looks like an upgraded model could be coming with exactly that.

Gaming analyst @Zuby_Tech posted a claim on X that a new version of the PlayStation Portal could be on its way. They also said that it will be upgraded with an OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

They also suggested that it will be called PlayStation Portal Pro.

January 10, 2026

To be honest, the 8-inch LCD display on the current PS Portal is excellent – capable of bold, saturated colours and with great brightness. But when compared with the OLED panel on my AYN Odin 2 Portal Android gaming handheld, it just doesn't have the same impact.

Deeper, more involving black levels not only give images a more tangible look, they improve colour representation with minimal light bleed around pixels.

The 120Hz refresh rate will also bring it more in line with modern handhelds.

Isn't Sony also planning a PS6 handheld?

This new release won't impact Sony's other handheld plans, it's said. We've heard for a while that the company could release two new consoles in the next couple of years – a dedicated handheld, plus a full-on PlayStation 6.

However, the potential PlayStation Portal Pro could set the stall for the type of tech to expect further down the line. An 8-inch OLED display would certainly be an impressive start.

Of course, there's no confirmation on this rumour for now, let alone a launch date. If true, it'll surely arrive sometime this year – possibly during the build up to the holiday season.

For now, I'll continue to savour some of the best PS5 games on my Portal, and wait with baited breath.