PS6 delay could put the next Xbox console back in the game
The next-gen of gaming could be a lot more interesting than the last, if the latest rumours are true
Quick Summary
An industry analyst has suggested Sony could delay the launch of its next-gen PS6 console – largely because the PS5 and PS5 Pro continue to do so well.
This could open the door for Xbox to exploit with its next console release instead.
Sony undoubtedly won the home console war this generation. When you take the Switch out of the equation, the PlayStation 5 has batted away its Xbox Series X and Series S peers like flies. The same was largely true of the previous generation, too.
However, it seems that Xbox could gain the upper hand when it comes to next-gen – and not just because it supplies games for all devices.
That's thanks to comments from industry analyst David Gibson, whose report on Sony's current performance and future predictions suggests the PlayStation 6 could be delayed. If true, that could give Xbox a release window for its next Xbox – even as long as a year.
The last time that happened, the Xbox 360 built up an unmatchable lead over the PS3 – which arrived 12 months later.
"The PS6's release is likely to be delayed longer than many expect," wrote Gibson in his report (via VGC).
He attributes this to the fact that the PS5 and PS5 Pro continue to perform well, which will extend this generation's lifespan. For Sony, at least.
Microsoft, on the other hand, has not introduced a pro model of its own devices, opting for a mid-gen pivot to gaming handhelds instead. This could mean the next main Xbox console could arrive sooner – with some even suggesting an announcement this year.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
PS6 release date: when could it launch?
As for the PS6, we might have even to wait until 2028. As VGC adds, PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny hinted as much in the tail end of last year.
When speaking about next-level technologies, he said: "I’m really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years’ time."
As for the next Xbox, we know it'll be PC-based and premium – the brand's own president, Sarah Bond, confirmed as much last November. She also said that it was already being worked on.
That doesn't mean we should expect it soon, of course, but it certainly doesn't sound years away.
Indeed, Microsoft might not even have its sights set on the PS6 as a rival at this time – Valve's new Steam Machine will release later in 2026, and that could be more of a direct competitor as things stand.
There's also the PS5 Pro, which is said to be getting a truly next-level update soon – adding PSSR 2.0 technology to improve graphics and performance further. So, you might decide it's not worth upgrading to another machine for a while, anyway.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.