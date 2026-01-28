PS6 delay could put the next Xbox console back in the game

Quick Summary An industry analyst has suggested Sony could delay the launch of its next-gen PS6 console – largely because the PS5 and PS5 Pro continue to do so well. This could open the door for Xbox to exploit with its next console release instead.

Sony undoubtedly won the home console war this generation. When you take the Switch out of the equation, the PlayStation 5 has batted away its Xbox Series X and Series S peers like flies. The same was largely true of the previous generation, too.

However, it seems that Xbox could gain the upper hand when it comes to next-gen – and not just because it supplies games for all devices.

That's thanks to comments from industry analyst David Gibson, whose report on Sony's current performance and future predictions suggests the PlayStation 6 could be delayed. If true, that could give Xbox a release window for its next Xbox – even as long as a year.

The last time that happened, the Xbox 360 built up an unmatchable lead over the PS3 – which arrived 12 months later.

"The PS6's release is likely to be delayed longer than many expect," wrote Gibson in his report (via VGC).

He attributes this to the fact that the PS5 and PS5 Pro continue to perform well, which will extend this generation's lifespan. For Sony, at least.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has not introduced a pro model of its own devices, opting for a mid-gen pivot to gaming handhelds instead. This could mean the next main Xbox console could arrive sooner – with some even suggesting an announcement this year.

As for the PS6, we might have even to wait until 2028. As VGC adds, PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny hinted as much in the tail end of last year.

When speaking about next-level technologies, he said: "I’m really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years’ time."

As for the next Xbox, we know it'll be PC-based and premium – the brand's own president, Sarah Bond, confirmed as much last November. She also said that it was already being worked on.

That doesn't mean we should expect it soon, of course, but it certainly doesn't sound years away.

Indeed, Microsoft might not even have its sights set on the PS6 as a rival at this time – Valve's new Steam Machine will release later in 2026, and that could be more of a direct competitor as things stand.

There's also the PS5 Pro, which is said to be getting a truly next-level update soon – adding PSSR 2.0 technology to improve graphics and performance further. So, you might decide it's not worth upgrading to another machine for a while, anyway.