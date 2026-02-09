Dior just debuted my favourite Chiffre Rouge watch yet – but I (and you) won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY Dior has expanded its Chiffre Rouge collection with a new interpretation of the watch. Limited to just eight pieces, the Dior Chiffre Rouge features the El Primero movement, adding an automatic chronograph to this luxury timepiece.

International fashion house, Dior has debuted a new Chiffre Rouge watch. I was lucky enough to go hands-on with the Dior Chiffre Rouge a couple of years ago, and I have to say that the new Dior Chiffre Rouge might be my favourite iteration yet – although I (and you) likely won’t get one.

The Dior Chiffre Rouge watch was first launched back in 2004, and became known for its unisex, asymmetric design. It’s arguably most identifiable from its round case with a ‘cut’, use of red colours, and a bold, detailed crown at the four o’clock position.

The new version of the Dior Chiffre Rouge is all about the movement. Powered by the El Primero movement, this timepiece marks the first time an automatic chronograph has been interpreted into a Chiffre Rouge watch, as previous iterations have exclusively come with a tourbillon.

Measuring 41mm, the Dior Chiffre Rouge still has its bold circular case with a stylish crown at three o’clock and a red chronograph pusher at four. The bezel of the watch is white gold and set with 60 baguette cut diamonds for that extra bit of sparkle.

(Image credit: Dior)

The black brass dial of the Dior Chiffre Rouge has a stamped cannage pattern. It has three chronograph counters, including a 30 minute, hours and seconds subdials. A date window sits at four o’clock, which is one of the many red elements of the watch, alongside the main seconds hand and chronograph seconds hands.

The hour markers and hour and minute hands are depicted in black gold. Finished with a black alligator strap, the watch is a perfect combination of black, silver and red colours, and is a beautifully technical timepiece. It’s also water resistant to 100 metres and has a 50 hour power reserve.

As a unisex watch, the Dior Chiffre Rouge can be worn by anyone. It’s a great example of a rare women’s watch that has found the balance between adding sparkly, pretty accents alongside technical watch manufacturing.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors