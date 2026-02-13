Apple Vision Pro finally gets something it should have had at launch – but better late than never

Quick Summary Apple Vision Pro finally gets its own YouTube app – two years after the headset first launched. Owners of the latest M5 variant even get up to 8K video streams.

It might have taken two years but the Apple Vision Pro finally has a native app for a service that many would consider essential – YouTube.

Google has previously teased that it was coming, but Vision Pro users can now download YouTube for visionOS from Apple's App Store.

According to the app's blurb, the app is capable of "turning every video into a spatial watch experience". This includes 3D 360 and VR180 videos and standard clips and shorts.

You get to see most videos in a floating window, overlayed onto your surroundings, but some will appear in your field of vision, in VR style – with fill 360-degree immersion. That's much like the Meta Quest 3 experience that's been available for a while.

Those with the latest M5 version of the Apple Vision Pro will also be able to view content in up to 8K. And if you subscribe to YouTube Premium, you can sign in and enjoy all videos without adverts and with the best picture quality.

The YouTube app for visionOS is free, although a Premium subscription costs $13.99 / £12.99 per month.

It's not all good news for Apple Vision Pro users though

Sadly, while YouTube has finally arrived on the platform, it was recently revealed that, due to an ongoing patent dispute, the Disney+ app no longer offers 3D video when viewed in Europe.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Vision Pro app was somewhat unique in that it enabled the viewing of certain movies in 3D, but Disney has had to remove the feature for now.

This is true for Dolby Vision on other devices within the EU, which is currently withheld until "technical issues" have been resolved.