10 minutes, 5 exercises and this simple no-equipment workout to stay strong no matter your age
This five-move bodyweight workout targets strength, stability and mobility in around 10 minutes
For many of us, it's not to squeeze a workout into our daily lives. There's work, commuting, kids, social engagements, catching up on the latest streaming hits... the list goes on. The good news is that there is a quick and easy solution for staying fit, no matter how old you are.
An example is this routine by Lars Petersen, which he calls the Daily 50. It involves five bodyweight exercises performed in sequence that, for someone who's not completely new to workouts, shouldn't take longer than 5-7 minutes.
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If you add in some breaks, that might push the routine to 8-10 minutes. If you're completely new to fitness, it might take 15-20 minutes to complete the session, and I would also recommend taking it easy.
That said, the Daily 50 doesn't require any equipment or jumping, yet mobilises your whole body from head to toe. It works well as a morning workout to set you up for the day, or as a quick lunchtime session if you're working from home.
The exercises involved are as follows:
- 50 push-ups
- 50 squats
- 50 lunges (25 per leg)
- 50-sec wall sit
- 50-sec plank
Simple, right? This type of no-hassle routine works for a variety of reasons. As mentioned above, they don't require dumbbells or weight benches, which removes the financial component that holds some people back.
They can be done anywhere, from living rooms and work gyms to hotel rooms and parks. Plus, they can be performed at any time of day, although I would avoid doing them close to bedtime. My preferred time slot for something like the Daily 50 is just before breakfast, after my body has woken up a bit.
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Finally, let's not forget the main reason to do a workout like the Daily 50: it can help maintain muscle mass, improve joint health, boost metabolism and aid circulation. The old adage, "use it or lose it," rings true here – either you use your body, or you'll lose your fitness. Your choice.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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