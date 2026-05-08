Been sitting all day? Undo the damage with this 15-minute mobility workout that also improves your posture

You don’t need an intense workout to counteract hours spent sitting at a desk. In fact, it’s often the last thing your body needs. Poor posture can lead to tension in the neck, shoulders and upper back, and it’s becoming increasingly common for people working long hours at a desk.

According to a survey1, online searches for “how to correct bad posture” have increased by 40% in the first few months of 2026, while searches for “how to fix bad back posture” have surged by 100%.

The same survey found that 50% of workers say muscle pain or discomfort affects their productivity, with those impacted losing an average of two hours per workday, the equivalent of a full working day each week. Meanwhile, 62% report experiencing neck pain from working at a desk.

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Fortunately, this simple 15-minute workout from online coach Maximilianmoves is designed to help undo some of the effects of prolonged sitting.

A post shared by M A X I M I L I A N 🇸🇰 (@maximilianmoves) A photo posted by on

How this workout can help undo the effects of sitting

“Sometimes, slower and more controlled movement is exactly what your body needs,” says Maximilian. This 15-minute kettlebell mobility flow is designed to open up tight hips, release tension through the spine and shoulders, and get your heart rate up at the same time.

“Think fluid, elegant movements, which are the best way to un-stiffen a body that’s been locked into the same patterns for years,” he says. It’s a refreshing approach, particularly as kettlebells are more often associated with explosive exercises like swings and snatches.

Maximilian shows that moving with a single kettlebell can help you explore deeper ranges of motion safely while building strength through those positions, something that’s especially useful if you’ve been sedentary for most of the day.

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The moves

Shared on Maximilian's Instagram as a simple “after-sitting reset” session, the flow uses slower reps, longer holds and controlled breathing to improve movement quality while still helping you burn calories. Even better, it only takes 15 minutes to complete.

The demonstration uses a 24kg kettlebell, but you can scale the weight depending on your experience level. You can even use dumbbells or any other weights you feel comfortable with. Focus on moving slowly and staying in control throughout each exercise.

Here’s what the flow includes:

Kneeling rotations: opens up the spine while encouraging mobility through the hips, feet and ankles.

opens up the spine while encouraging mobility through the hips, feet and ankles. Overhead kneeling lunge to adductor stretch: targets tight hip flexors and inner thighs whilst improving shoulder stability.

targets tight hip flexors and inner thighs whilst improving shoulder stability. Glutes and chest opener – boosts circulation through the hips and counteracts rounded sitting posture.

– boosts circulation through the hips and counteracts rounded sitting posture. Butterfly stretch: boosts circulation to the hips and releases tension through the inner thighs and groin.

boosts circulation to the hips and releases tension through the inner thighs and groin. Deep squat with neck rotations: improves ankle and hip mobility while easing tightness in the neck and traps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This short routine encourages functional movements that help lubricate your joints and support the body working more naturally. “When you train with the right movements, you’ll build real strength, real control and real power," says Maximilian. The byproduct? "A body that moves as well as it looks,” he adds.

1 Research carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Complete Pilates