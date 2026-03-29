Forget sit-ups – a trainer says these kneeling abs exercises strengthen your core and protect your lower back

Let’s be honest: sit-ups aren’t the most exciting exercise. But ask most people for their favourite move for six-pack abs, and they’ll still choose them, a long-time favourite among beginner gym-goers.

Even though they are great to get the job done, sit-ups aren't ideal if you struggle with lower back pain or mobility issues. Another slight problem with sit-ups is that they primarily target the rectus abdominis (the ‘six-pack’ muscles), leaving the rest of the core relatively untouched. The core is so much more.

If you want to build a stronger, more functional midsection that supports better movement and less pain, Personal Trainer and Founder of the Grow Girl app, Hayley Madigan, suggests skipping the sit-ups and trying these seven kneeling exercises instead.

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The benefits of kneeling core exercises

Madigan says: “It’s so important to improve your core not only for overall strength but also for posture, balance, stability, injury prevention and therefore longevity.

Just like standing core exercises, kneeling exercises create more of a stable base, so less bouncing, which means you’ll use more core control and less momentum,” she explains. Your core has to work extra hard to keep perfect form.

Kneeling also removes support from the lower body, forcing your core to work harder to stabilise you. The true test of core strength lies in your ability to transfer power through the body while keeping your torso stable.

A post shared by Hayley Madigan (@hayleymadiganfitness) A photo posted by on

For this workout, you can use a dumbbell, kettlebell, or, if you’re at home and have no access to any weights, use a small household item with a bit of weight. “When using a weight for core exercises, don’t go too heavy,” says Madigan.

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“It’s important that your core does the work and that we control the movement, so choose a weight that challenges you but lets your core do the work without compromising form.”

For a decent core workout and serious results, it's about adding a spot of diversity to your approach. And don’t mistake bodyweight for being easy either.

When you work your core properly, properly engage by pulling your belly button into your spine, and slowing down each move, you’ll make the exercise safer, stop arching through your back and build even more strength. Slow and controlled really is your friend when it comes to core training.