Strava just made injury part of your fitness data

Strava has added Physical Therapy as a dedicated activity type, allowing you to log rehab, recovery and prehab sessions in the same way you would a run or ride.

The update is now available and sits alongside more than 50 existing activity types on the platform, including yoga, strength training, and Pilates, as the company continues to expand the ways people record movement.

Injury and recovery have always been part of the process for runners, cyclists and gym-goers, but they’ve largely existed outside structured tracking.

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Strava is now treating those sessions as intentional work, giving you a way to log, measure and share them just like any other activity.

When rehab earns kudos

Logging something on Strava isn’t just about record-keeping, but also about visibility.

Physical therapy sessions can now exist in your feed, earn kudos and become part of your weekly training load the same way as your runs, tennis sessions and yoga classes.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Strava has been steadily expanding what its platform captures over the past few months, adding new sport modes such as padel, basketball and dance to move beyond its endurance roots.

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It also rolled out features like Annual Best Efforts to give users more context around their progress.

Physical Therapy builds on earlier moves like recovery tags and the integration of Recover Athletics, which focuses on mobility and injury prevention, suggesting Strava is becoming more deliberate about how it handles the less visible parts of training.

Keeping recovery front and centre

Other platforms, including Garmin and Whoop, have already pushed into recovery in different ways, with tools tied to devices and subscriptions that often track readiness, sleep, and strain behind the scenes.

However, Strava's approach differs in that it highlights and integrates physical therapy rather than burying it under general recovery activities.

This will hopefully enable more athletes to stay visible among their peers after an injury and recovery.

The Physical Therapy activity is now available on Strava. Read more about the feature in Strava's Blog.