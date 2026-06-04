The exercise bike trusted by every Premier League club is finally available for your spare room

If you've ever wondered what professional footballers, Olympic athletes and elite sports teams use to stay fit away from the pitch, the answer is often a Wattbike.

Now, for the first time, one of the brand's most performance-focused exercise bikes is available to buy directly for home use.

Wattbike has announced the consumer launch of the Air-Pro, a conditioning machine already used across professional sport, performance centres and commercial gyms.

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According to the company, Wattbikes, including the latest Atom, are used by more than 100 professional football clubs, including every Premier League team, as well as England's national football centre at St George's Park.

The engine room of elite sport

The Air-Pro is the latest evolution of the brand's long-running Pro and Trainer platform.

Unlike, let's say, the Peloton Cross Training Bike+, the Air-Pro is aimed at serious athletes and committed fitness enthusiasts who want a reliable way to train, test performance and monitor progress.

(Image credit: Wattbike)

The company says the bike is suitable for everything from sprint sessions and endurance conditioning to rehabilitation work and recovery rides.

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The bike features a combination of air and magnetic resistance, providing a more natural riding feel while offering enough resistance for explosive sprint efforts, long endurance sessions and everything in between.

The Air-Pro also features Wattbike's next-generation Performance Touch Screen, which provides access to training sessions, performance metrics and testing tools.

Data without the paywall

Accurate power tracking remains a key part of the package, helping riders monitor output and training intensity with confidence.

Unlike many premium indoor training platforms, the Air-Pro doesn't lock core features behind an ongoing subscription.

(Image credit: Wattbike)

Owners get access to the Wattbike Hub app, which includes structured training plans, VO₂ Max testing, a Healthspan Score designed to estimate biological fitness age, and sport-specific workouts, including sessions created to support football conditioning.

The Air-Pro is also self-powered, meaning it doesn't require mains electricity to operate, and its commercial-grade construction is designed to withstand the sort of high-volume training usually reserved for professional environments.

The Air-Pro is now available directly from Wattbike UK, Wattbike US and Wattbike AU, priced at £2,999 / $4,999 / AU$6,999.