Arc’teryx’s new GORE-TEX boot has a clever dual-purpose sole for slippery climbs and steep descents

Reaching the bottom of a climb can sometimes be an adventure in itself, especially when the route involves loose scree, snow, etc.

Arc’teryx’s latest footwear has been designed specifically for that less glamorous but often highly demanding part of the journey.

The new Arc’teryx Konseal Trek is a sturdy, mid-height approach boot designed for scrambling, climbing, and trekking over rugged terrain with a heavy pack.

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It takes the technical focus of the brand’s existing low-cut Konseal approach shoes and adds more ankle support, weather protection and underfoot cushioning.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

A waterproof GORE-TEX membrane is paired with an abrasion-resistant nubuck leather upper, while rubberised Endure overlays extend up the sides to protect against sharp rocks.

There is also a moulded TPU toe bumper for additional protection when moving through scree or scrambling over uneven ground.

The extended lacing system extends to the toes, allowing you to adjust the fit more precisely than with a conventional hiking boot.

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Arc’teryx also claims the boot’s improved heel hold can help reduce unwanted movement and blistering during longer approaches.

The long road to the wall

Underfoot, the Konseal Trek uses a compressed EVA midsole designed to balance long-distance comfort with the control needed on technical terrain.

Its substantial 35mm heel and 22.5mm forefoot create a whopping 12.5mm drop, which may help reduce strain on the calves and Achilles during long, steep approaches, while providing substantial cushioning beneath the heel when carrying a heavy pack.