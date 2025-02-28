Arc’teryx pushes innovation further with Its 2025 technical footwear lineup

After debuting its first independent footwear collection last year, Arc'teryx is doubling down on its commitment to mountain performance with the launch of four new technical footwear models in 2025.

The brand’s latest trail running and hiking shoe innovations – the Norvan LD 4, Vertex Speed, Konseal, and Norvan Nivalis – are engineered for the toughest terrain, offering enhanced stability, durability, and all-weather adaptability.

“We want to be the leader in pinnacle mountain footwear,” says Ovidio Garcia, VP of Footwear at Arc’teryx. “We have a solid product pipeline all the way to the end of this decade, with new product launches planned for every season.”

This season, the Arc'teryx’s most popular trail running shoe, the Norvan LD 4, is leading the charge with a major update. The shoe has a lower maximum stack height of 25mm with a 6mm offset and comes with a Vibram Megagrip outsole featuring LITEBASE technology for enhanced traction.

Other updates include a more secure heel lock, a reinforced upper for durability, a softer toe box for better comfort on descents, and a redesigned footbed and sockliner for improved energy return.

“This shoe is your all-around workhorse,” says Pam McNelis, Global Senior Director, Footwear Development. “It’s a mountain run shoe you can train and adventure in for hours.”

(Image credit: Arcteryx)

The Vertex Speed is designed as a hybrid shoe for both climbers and runners tackling technical ascents. It has a maximum stack height of 23mm with a 7mm offset and the same Vibram Megagrip with LITEBASE technology as the Norvan LD 4.

The midsole incorporates a firm forefoot for climbing precision and a cushioned heel for running comfort. The shoe also includes a Matryx upper for durability, a flat-knit gaiter to keep out debris, and a zoned outsole with large lugs for both climbing grip and trail traction. It will be available in both mid and low versions.

The Norvan Nivalis is Arc'teryx’s first knit bootie-style shoe and is built for winter training and adventure. This winter-ready model includes a Vibram Megagrip outsole optimised for snow and mud, with a custom lug pattern that is compatible with running spikes.

The upper incorporates GORE-TEX Invisible Fit technology for waterproofing and breathability, an over-ankle gaiter to block out snow and debris, and a seamless single-pull lace system for easy adjustments even when wearing gloves.

“We stripped away as much as possible to create a lightweight, sleek silhouette,” says McNelis. “This is a shoe built for winter athletes looking for stability and grip in cold, wet conditions.”

The Konseal is Arc'teryx’s latest evolution of the approach shoe, designed for climbers and alpine explorers. It has a stack height of 23mm at the heel and 13mm at the forefoot, with an 11mm offset. The outsole features Vibram XS Flash 2, delivering enhanced grip for both climbing and hiking.

The upper is crafted from durable nubuck leather, and the shoe includes an extended lacing system for a customisable fit, a lightweight EVA midsole for shock absorption, and a carbon shank for added stability when carrying heavy loads.

Arc'teryx’s new footwear models will be available globally, launching throughout 2025. The Norvan LD 4 arrives in March, followed by the Vertex Speed in April, the Konseal in July, and the Norvan Nivalis in September. For more information, visit Arcteryx.