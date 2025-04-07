One kettlebell, seven exercises and 30 minutes to build muscle all over and increase strength
A simple strength workout that gets the job done
When the goal is to grow muscle and get stronger, we often think hours spent in the gym, sweating on various bits of equipment, is required – it really isn’t. An effective workout doesn’t need to take hours, or even take place in the gym for that matter, it just needs a smart selection of exercises and the right intensity, and this full-body kettlebell workout delivers on both fronts.
This workout comes from Sweat App Founder, Kayla Itsines, and (as you’ve probably guessed) only requires a single kettlebell. This big ball of iron is a highly undervalued training tool. While it’s great for building explosive power and strength, kettlebells can also be effective for adding muscle, if you use a selection of isolation and compound exercises that allow you to work the targeted muscle, whilst minimising momentum from other parts of your body. This 30-minute workout uses both, meaning you’ll be able to get stronger and build muscle straight from the comfort of your home – as long as you’re using a kettlebell that’s challenging enough!
These seven exercises will torch all the muscles in your upper and lower body, as well as your core. Kettlebells, particularly, can be a great tool for core training, because their unique shape and off-centre of mass require greater stability. Work your way through the exercises below, taking a 60-90 second break between each one. Rest for two minutes after completing an entire round and aim to complete three to four rounds in total.
- Kettlebell swings – 10 reps
- Goblet squats – 10 reps
- Romanian deadlift – 10 reps
- Bent-over row – 16 reps (8 reps each side)
- Overhead press – 8 reps
- Standing oblique crunch – 20 reps (10 each side)
- Alternating reverse lunge – 16 reps (8 each side)
Remember, one of the most important things for building muscle and getting stronger is progressive overload, so when you come to do this workout again, try adding a couple of extra reps to each exercise or increase your kettlebell weight slightly. Here's a similar kettlebell workout for you to try later in the week, just make sure to give yourself a day to rest and fully recover before giving it a go!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
