Build total-body strength and blast calories with this 20 minute kettlebell workout
No time? No stress. This five-move workout hits your body from all angles whilst delivering a metabolism boost
Worried that you don’t have enough gym equipment for an effective full-body workout? Good news – a single kettlebell is more than enough to help you get stronger. This kettlebell circuit from Doctor of Physical Therapy and Strength and Mobility Coach, Colin Pasque, gets the job done with five easy exercises and it'll only take 20 minutes of your time. It'll hit the glutes, hamstrings, biceps, and upper back, and there’s a speedy bodyweight exercise thrown in at the end to get your heart rate soaring for a metabolism boost.
Believe it or not, but this workout is also great for your core too, as kettlebells – particularly standing kettlebell exercises – are great for building core strength. In a previous article, Reid Stafford, Senior Personal Trainer at Ultimate Performancetold us this is because: "With kettlebells, the weight is directly underneath the grip and therefore your body has to work harder to maintain balance and stability when holding the weight, all of which will bring your core muscles into play.”
This workout is performed as a circuit, so move from one exercise to the next with no rest. This will keep your heart rate high, helping you burn lots of calories. Once you’ve performed all five exercises, take a breather, anywhere between 90-120 seconds, then repeat the circuit three more times. Feel free to use dumbbells instead if you don’t own a kettlebell. We’ve also provided an alternative exercise just in case you don’t own a jump rope. Here’s what you’re working with:
- Single leg romanian deadlift 8 reps each side
- Kneeling upright rows 8 reps
- Kettlebell swings 16 reps
- Bicep curls 8 reps each side
- Jump rope 100 reps/or 50 mountain climbers
If you're in need of quick and effective workouts that you can easily slot into your working week, then here's a similar full-body kettlebell workout that you can try next. Alternatively, if you're looking for something really snappy, then you should try this two-move kettlebell workout from Hugh Jackman's personal trainer – it's simple and doesn't take long, but it gives your muscles a good workout.
