One kettlebell, four exercises and 20 minutes to build strength all over

Kettlebell workouts tick a lot of boxes; they’re great for building strength, explosive power, co-ordination, mobility, and can help burn some serious calories. Plus, more often than not, you’ll find one free in the gym, as many people still favour dumbbells. This kettlebell flow from Nike Global Performance Coach, David Carson, promises to fire up your major muscles in just 20 minutes, so put on your best workout shoes because you will 100% regret it if you drop this on your toe.

As well as strength and power, kettlebells are great for improving your cardiovascular fitness. In fact, according to the International Sports Sciences Association "kettlebell exercises can increase heart rate just as much as a typical cardio session". This is because kettlebell exercises work lots of muscles in the body at once, raising your heart rate, thus increasing cardiovascular intensity.

For this kettlebell workout, the aim is to try and move from one exercise to the next with minimal rest so it all flows together. Complete each exercise for the reps specified below and once you’ve finished a round, rest for 60 seconds, before repeating it again. Coach Carson suggests five rounds in total, but we won’t judge if you want to reduce this to four, or even three…Here’s the workout:

Kettlebell swings — 10 reps

Staggered bent-over rows — 10 reps each arm

Squat to clean — 10 reps

Offset push-ups — 5 reps each arm

If you enjoyed this workout, then give this other full-body kettlebell workout a try next. Again, it'll only take you roughly 20 minutes and, remember, if you don't have a kettlebell you can always use a single dumbbell. Alternatively, if you need something that's a little easier on the joints, but still works your entire body, this kettlebell workout is low-impact and only consists of walking exercises.