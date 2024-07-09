Forget the gym – you only need a kettlebell and these six exercises to boost full-body and core strength

The kettlebell may just be a simple ball of iron, but its benefits shouldn't be underestimated. A workout with a single kettlebell can help you burn a ton of calories, build strength, and boost muscle growth (to name a few), and that's exactly what this workout intends to do. Get ready to blast your way through this full-body workout in just 20 minutes.

As well as making strength and muscle gains, kettlebells are a great tool for building a rock-solid core. Despite not directly targeting the midsection muscles (like you may do with crunches) most kettlebell exercises work your body through different ranges of motion. This challenges your stability, therefore requiring your core to work harder. Not to forget, by using a single kettlebell and performing unilateral exercises on one side of your body, your core will light up as it tries to remain steady and resist the weight from the other side.

If you don’t have a kettlebell for this workout you can always use a dumbbell (an adjustable dumbbell may be even better so you can switch between weights). Work your way through the six exercises below, taking a 30 to 60-second rest between each movement. Once you’ve completed all six, rest for 90 seconds, then repeat the workout two more times. Kettlebells really ramp up the heart rate, so make sure your gym water bottle is near to hand. Here’s your exercises:

Overhead march - 12 marches each side

Kettlebell swings - 12 reps

Kettlebell curl to halo - 12 reps

Single leg deadlift to overhead reverse lunge - 10 reps each side

Russian twist - 12 reps

Single arm gorilla rows - 12 reps

